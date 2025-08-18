RubberDucks' Ralphy Velazquez Named Player of the Week

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks first baseman and outfielder Ralphy Velazquez was named Eastern League Player of the Week for Week 21, August 11-17.

Velazquez hit .545 (12-for-22) with nine runs scored, four home runs, seven RBI, four doubles and a triple in five games played against the Reading Fightin Phils. Velazquez hit safely in all five games he played during series and had four consecutive multi-hit games, including three straight three-hit nights (Aug. 15-17).

Velazquez is the third member of the 2025 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Pitcher or Player of the Week this season. CJ Kayfus earned Player of the Week honors in the Eastern League for Week 3. Jorge Burgos earned Player of the Week honors in the Eastern League for Week 14.

A 2023 first round pick of the Guardians, the 20-year-old Velazquez is in his first week with the RubberDucks. In 99 games played this season between Akron and Lake County, he is batting .262 with 21 home runs (leads the Guardians organization), 24 doubles, seven triples and 70 RBI.

The Akron RubberDucks return to Canal Park to begin a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:35 p.m. Velazquez is slated to make his Canal Park debut during the series.

