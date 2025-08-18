Baseball's Top Prospect, Konnor Griffin, Joins Altoona

Published on August 18, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates confirmed Monday that Konnor Griffin, the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, will join the Altoona Curve ahead of this week's series with the Reading Fightin Phils beginning Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Griffin was drafted ninth overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024 out of Jackson Prep HS in Mississippi and has been one of the best performers in professional baseball in 2025. Entering play on Tuesday, August 19 Griffin ranks among all minor league players in runs scored (1st, 97), stolen bases (9th, 59), hits (T-2nd, 133), and batting average. (4th, .332).

When he takes the field for Altoona's series opener against the Reading Fightin Phils he will be the youngest player to ever suit up for the Curve. Andrew McCutchen and Jose Tabata are the only other players in franchise history who played for the team before their 20th birthday.

Griffin's season began with the Bradenton Marauders where he batted .338 with 21 extra-base hits, 36 RBI and 26 stolen bases in 50 games. The 19-year-old shortstop joined the Greensboro Grasshoppers on June 10 where he played 51 games and batted .325 with 20 extra-base hits and 33 stolen bases and a .432 on-base percentage. He is the lone player in the minor leagues with at least 130 hits (131), 15-or-more home runs (16) and 50-or-more stolen bases (59).

Griffin is the tenth player in franchise history to play for the Curve while ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to Baseball America, first since Paul Skenes in 2023. Of the ten players in franchise who played for the Curve while ranked No. 1, Griffin is the third infielder, joining Neil Walker (2006) and Pedro Alvarez (2009).

Griffin joins the Curve with 24 games remaining in the Second Half of the season, Altoona holds a 1.5 game lead ahead of the Harrisburg Senators in the Southwest Division. The Curve last reached the postseason in 2018 and have won two Eastern League Championships (2010, 2017) in franchise history.

Altoona hosts the Reading Fightin Phils for six games at Peoples Natural Gas Field beginning on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. To see the latest promotions and giveaways, click here.

After the series with the Fightin Phils the Curve play three straight divisional opponents to complete the regular season, traveling to Harrisburg (August 26-31) hosting the Richmond Flying Squirrels at PNG Field (September 2-7) and finishing the regular season at Erie (September 9-14).

