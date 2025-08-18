Griff McGarry Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for Second Time in 2025

Published on August 18, 2025

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Reading Fightin Phils pitcher Griff McGarry was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. It is the second Pitcher of the Week honor for McGarry, after he received the distinction on April 7.

Against Akron last Wednesday, McGarry fired six-shutout innings, while allowing just two hits. He struck out a season-high, and Double-A best, 12 batters in the no-decision. It was the second-straight start that McGarry struck out 10-or-more batters, as he punched out 11 at New Hampshire on Aug. 7. After issuing his lone walk in the top of the second, McGarry proceeded to retire the next 15 batters he faced.

His 12 strikeouts fell just one shy of his career-most, which was 13 on June 22, 2022, at Brooklyn. In total, McGarry has now punched out 23 batters over his last two starts, totaling 11 innings of work. It marked the first time a Fightin Phils' pitcher struck out 10-or-more batters in back-to-back starts since Moises Chace did it on Aug. 24 and 31 of last season. McGarry's 12 strikeouts were also the most by a R-Phils' pitcher since Chace sent down 13 Somerset Patriots on Aug. 31, 2024. It was the first time a Reading pitcher posted exactly 12 strikeouts in a game since Spencer Howard did it on Sept. 4, 2019, at Trenton.

Over three August starts, the 26-year old has no decisions, along with a 1.80 ERA (3 ER, 15.0 IP). McGarry has walked just four and struck out 27. For the month of August, McGarry is tied for seventh in the Eastern League in ERA (1.80), first in strikeouts (27), second in opponents batting average (.140) and first in WHIP (0.73). Wednesday's outing was the first time McGarry went six innings in a start since July 21, 2023, at Altoona, a night he struck out 10.

McGarry began the 2025 season with Reading, as he made the transition back to starter after not starting at all with Lehigh Valley (AAA) in 2024. Following a strong start to the year, where he did not allow a hit over his first two starts, McGarry was placed on the 7-day IL on Apr. 21. He made three rehab appearances with Clearwater (A) before being activated from the IL on June 19. Over 12 starts with Reading this season, McGarry is 0-3, with a 3.44 ERA (19 ER, 49.2 IP). He's struck out 68 hitters over 49.2 IP, posting a 12.32 SO/9.0 IP. McGarry has also held hitters to a .162 batting average against this season.

The right-handed arm spent all of 2024 with Lehigh Valley, making 29 appearances out of the bullpen, with a 4.70 ERA. McGarry spent most of 2023 with Reading and was promoted to Lehigh Valley after winning Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July. He split 2022 between Jersey Shore (A+), Reading and again had a late-season promotion to Lehigh Valley. McGarry began his pro career in 2021 between Clearwater and Jersey Shore. The Phillies drafted McGarry in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Virginia. The San Francisco, California, native pitched for the Cavaliers from 2018-21.

This week's Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors is McGarry's third career league honor and second this season. It is the second-straight week an R-Phil has been honored by the Eastern League, as Aidan Miller was named Eastern League Player of the Week last Monday.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve and A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

