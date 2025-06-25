Baysox Come up Short in Game Two against Altoona

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 4-2 on Wednesday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (0-2, 31-38) starter Nestor German went 5.2 innings of two-run ball with five strikeouts and no walks allowed. The Orioles No. 10 prospect has recorded a 2.49 ERA in the month of June in 21.2 innings pitched.

Altoona (2-0, 32-38) struck first in the third inning when Wyatt Hendrie hit a two-run homer off German.

Alfredo Velasquez responded for the Baysox in the bottom of the third, lining an RBI single back up the middle to make it 2-1.

Yaqui Rivera entered in the sixth, inheriting a runner. He retired the final out of the inning, then pitched a clean seventh.

In the seventh, the Baysox tied the game at two. Velasquez came through again, lining a double down the right-field line that scored Carter Young.

The Curve responded in the bottom of the eighth, pushing across two runs on a Nick Cimillo two-RBI double off Walter Pennington (L, 0-1).

Justin Meis (W, 2-1) and Wilkin Ramos (S, 3) pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, securing Altoona's 4-2 win.

The series continues tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will send Trey Gibson to the mound against Po-Yu Chen for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

