Yesavage, Sullivan Headline Wednesday Night Bout in Hartford

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (0-1, 29-41) and the Hartford Yard Goats (1-0, 37-33) continue their series with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. Toronto's No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Trey Yesavage (0-1, 6.75 ERA), duels Colorado's No. 8 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Sean Sullivan (5-2, 2.95 ERA) in the second game of the first half.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats dropped their seventh game in a row with a 3-1 loss to the Yard Goats on Tuesday night. New Hampshire struggled to manufacture offense, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Six of the Cats' eight hits came from Jace Bohrofen and Jackson Hornung, who each went 3-for-4.

In his Double-A debut, Hornung tied a season-high with two singles and a double, a feat that he accomplished with High-A Vancouver against Hillsboro on May 31 and in Tri-Cities on June 6.

Borhofen notched his fourth three-hit game of the season by poking two doubles and his second triple of the year in the top of the fifth inning. Bohrofen scored the Cats' only run by advancing home on a throwing error by Hartford reliever Collin Baumgartner to make it 2-1 in the top of the eighth inning.

With a single in the top of the third inning, Charles McAdoo extended his on-base streak to 20 games, reaching safely in every game this month. McAdoo has collected 22 hits in June, nearly doubling his season total of 26 hits across April and May.

Fisher Cats starter Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 1-2) tossed 4-2/3 innings in his sixth start of the year. Watts-Brown surrendered two earned runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Reliever Alex Amalfi allowed one earned run on two hits and four strikeouts in three innings of work.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire righty Trey Yesavage (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will make his third start for the Fisher Cats this season. Yesavage has tossed 6-2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs with seven walks and eight strikeouts in his first two starts at the Double-A level. Across Single-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver and New Hampshire, Yesavage is 4-1 with a 2.67 earned run average in 57-1/3 innings pitched, and his 96 strikeouts are the most of any Blue Jays farmhand. Yesavage is in his first season of professional baseball, having been drafted by Toronto with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. After compiling an 11-1 record and a 2.02 earned run average during his final year at East Carolina, Yesavage earned the American Athletic Conference triple crown by headlining the ACC in earned run average, wins and strikeouts with 145 punchouts in 99-1/3 innings pitched. He climbed from Single-A Dunedin to High-A Vancouver on May 20 and boasted a 1.56 earned run average in four starts for the Canadians. The 21-year-old became the youngest player on New Hampshire's active roster when he received the call-up to the Fisher Cats on June 12, and he eyes his first career win at the Double-A level on Wednesday night.

Hartford's Sean Sullivan (5-2, 2.95 ERA) is ready for his eighth start with the Yard Goats this season, after starting the year in the Arizona Complex League. Sullivan did not appear in any games in April and made a start for the ACL Rockies and Single-A Fresno before making his way to Double-A Hartford on May 13. Through seven starts with the Goats, Sullivan has struck out 44 batters and walked six across his 39-2/3 innings pitched. The Fisher Cats tagged Sullivan for three earned runs on five hits and seven strikeouts in Hartford's 14-5 win on Saturday, May 31. New Hampshire's Devonte Brown took Sullivan deep with a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 12-3 game at the time. The second-rounder out of Wake Forest was drafted by Colorado in 2023 and climbed to Double-A in his first full season of professional baseball in August of 2024. Sullivan made seven starts for the Yard Goats to finish off the 2024 campaign, going 2-0 with a 1.97 earned run average. Sullivan made one start against the Cats on August 24, 2024, when he tossed three innings and surrendered one earned run on three hits in the Goats' 4-3 win.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 25, 2024- The Fisher Cats started the second half of the season with an 8-2 win at Dunkin Park over the Yard Goats. New Hampshire scored five in the top of the first inning, including Ryan McCarty's lead-off homer. Zach Britton had a two-run double, and Devonte Brown added a two-run triple in the big frame. Devereaux Harrison worked six scoreless innings for his third win. He allowed only two hits.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats are set for another 7:10 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. New Hampshire righty Grant Rogers (1-3, 3.77 ERA) looks to get back in the win column despite tossing a quality start his last time out on June 19 against Somerset. Hartford starter McCade Brown (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will make his second start against the Cats and fifth for the Yard Goats this year.







