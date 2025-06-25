Senators Silenced in Akron, Fall 8-1 on Wednesday Night

The Harrisburg Senators couldn't recover from a rough start on Wednesday night, dropping the second game of the series to the Akron RubberDucks, 8-1 at Canal Park.

Senators starter Andry Lara struggled in his Senators season debut, giving up six runs on seven hits over just 2.2 innings as Akron jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning. Jorge Burgos led the charge for the RubberDucks, finishing 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, and two RBIs. Akron racked up 12 hits, including five for extra bases.

Offensively, Harrisburg scattered 10 hits but struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 1-for-9 and grounding into two double plays. Carlos De La Cruz and C.J. Stubbs each had two hits, with Stubbs doubling and

Cayden Wallace scored the team's only run in the ninth inning on a double play.

The loss drops the Senators to 35-36 on the season, while Akron improves to 44-26. Harrisburg will look to bounce back Thursday as the series continues.

Game three of the six-game series is Thursday at 6:35pm from Canal Park in Akron.







