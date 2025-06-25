Senators Silenced in Akron, Fall 8-1 on Wednesday Night
June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators couldn't recover from a rough start on Wednesday night, dropping the second game of the series to the Akron RubberDucks, 8-1 at Canal Park.
Senators starter Andry Lara struggled in his Senators season debut, giving up six runs on seven hits over just 2.2 innings as Akron jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning. Jorge Burgos led the charge for the RubberDucks, finishing 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, and two RBIs. Akron racked up 12 hits, including five for extra bases.
Offensively, Harrisburg scattered 10 hits but struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 1-for-9 and grounding into two double plays. Carlos De La Cruz and C.J. Stubbs each had two hits, with Stubbs doubling and
Cayden Wallace scored the team's only run in the ninth inning on a double play.
The loss drops the Senators to 35-36 on the season, while Akron improves to 44-26. Harrisburg will look to bounce back Thursday as the series continues.
Game three of the six-game series is Thursday at 6:35pm from Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 AM beginning with the pregame show at 6:20 p.m.
Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Yard Goats Late Rally Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Fisher Cats - Hartford Yard Goats
- Baysox Come up Short in Game Two against Altoona - Chesapeake Baysox
- Martinez Mashes First Double-A Homer, Jones Barrels 16th Homer in Loss to Erie - Somerset Patriots
- Cimillo's Clutch Knock Leads Late Win - Altoona Curve
- Senators Silenced in Akron, Fall 8-1 on Wednesday Night - Harrisburg Senators
- Free Passes Help Erie in Big Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Win Streak Snapped, Fall 5-1 to Rumble Ponies - Portland Sea Dogs
- Binghamton Defeats Portland in Bullpen Game - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Celebrate Independence Day with the Fightin Phils on July 3 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Fightin Phils Drop First Game of Week at Richmond - Reading Fightin Phils
- Reading Fightin Phils Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner - Reading Fightin Phils
- Erie SeaWolves Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Erie SeaWolves
- Three-Run Eighth Lifts Squirrels to 6-4 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yesavage, Sullivan Headline Wednesday Night Bout in Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Season Memberships for 2026 Season at CarMax Park on Sale Now - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- June 25, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Squirrels Drop Second-Half Opener to Fightin Phils - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Silenced in Akron, Fall 8-1 on Wednesday Night
- Conley Tosses 8.2 Hitless Innings in Senators 3-2 Win at Akron
- Senators Fall Late in Back-And-Forth Battle at FNB Field, 8-6
- Senators Shut out by Binghamton in Tough Night at FNB Field
- Senators Roll Early, Power Past Binghamton 9-3 on Friday Night