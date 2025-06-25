Sea Dogs Win Streak Snapped, Fall 5-1 to Rumble Ponies

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-1, 35-34) had their four game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, as they fell 5-1 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1, 46-23) at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 1-1 the second-half, currently tied for second place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the first. Mikey Romero roped a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a single by James Tibbs III. In the next at-bat, a groundout moved Romero to third and Tibbs III to second. The next batter Zach Ehrhard cracked an RBI single that scored Romero and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Binghamton countered in the bottom of the first. With one out, Carson Benge worked a walk. In the ensuing at-bat, Nick Morabito doubled which moved Benge to third. Ryan Clifford followed with an RBI single that tied the game 1-1. The next batter Jacob Reimer hit a sacrifice fly that scored Morabito and gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead.

The Rumble Ponies scratched another run across in the bottom of the second. JT Schwartz worked a leadoff walk. The next batter D'Andre Smith laced a single that moved Schwartz to second. After a groundout moved both runners into scoring position, William Lugo hit a sacrifice fly that brought in another run which increased Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

Binghamton scored two more in the bottom of the sixth. Two consecutive singles from Morabito and Clifford yielded a runner in scoring position for the Rumble Ponies. In the next at-bat, Reimer laced a single that scored Morabito and gave the Rumble Ponies a 4-1 advantage. Two batters later, Kevin Parada cranked a double that brought in Clifford and increased Binghamton's lead to 5-1.

RHP TJ Shook (5-0, 3.07 ERA) received the win tossing 3.0 shutout innings of four-hit ball while striking out one and walking one. RHP Caleb Bolden (0-2, 12.80 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 2.2 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while surrendering four hits, two walks, and tallied two strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game showdown tomorrow Thursday June 26, at 6:07 PM. LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Double-A debut tomorrow night for the Sea Dogs. RHP Joander Suarez (2-2, 4.05 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Rumble Ponies.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.