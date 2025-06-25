Season Memberships for 2026 Season at CarMax Park on Sale Now

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Full-Season Memberships for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' inaugural season at CarMax Park are now on sale, the team announced on Wednesday.

Flying Squirrels Full-Season Memberships offer the deepest discount on day-of-game ticket pricing, access to exclusive Season-Ticket Member events, early admission to Flying Squirrels games, presale access for select CarMax Park events and many other benefits.

All seats throughout CarMax Park will be wider compared to those presently at The Diamond, and there will be more room between rows due to a deeper tread depth. Additionally, the three sections immediately behind home plate will feature upgraded cushioned seats.

"Walking the concourse at CarMax Park, it's amazing how close everyone will be to the game action and entertainment," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "While the fan experience will be beyond compare, it was important to us to keep ticket prices comparable to what we currently offer at The Diamond. As a result, we priced more than 45 percent of the main seating bowl based on equivalents to current day-of-game pricing."

Fans interested in Season Memberships can sign up for a visit to the CarMax Park Preview Center, offering a birds-eye view of CarMax Park from NOVEL Scott's Addition. Inquiries on reserving an appointment can be submitted here.

Full-Season Memberships include a 20-percent discount on team store purchases, a 40-percent discount on gameday parking and access to Pregame Member Happy Hours. Members receive the same seat for every game, early entry for games at a dedicated gate, batting practice access for select games and an exclusive Season Ticket Member gift.

Flexible payment plans are available for Season Ticket Members.

Richmond's newest premier multi-use entertainment venue, CarMax Park is set to open in 2026 with an abundance of social experiences and family-friendly spaces. Along with serving as the home of Flying Squirrels baseball, CarMax Park will feature hundreds of events year-round.

The Flying Squirrels' game schedule for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.







