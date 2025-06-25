Binghamton Defeats Portland in Bullpen Game

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1, 46-23), led by its bullpen, defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium. The series is tied 1-1.

The Ponies' bullpen was dominant and spun 7.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Right-hander Brian Metoyer issued two walks but tossed 1.1 hitless and scoreless frames in his first Double-A appearance since May 1, 2022. Right-hander TJ Shook (5-0) earned the win and recorded one strikeout over three scoreless innings. Right-hander Douglas Orellana recorded three strikeouts over two perfect innings. Right-hander Anthony Nunez finished the game with a pair of strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning.

Right-hander Jordan Geber started for Binghamton and allowed one run over 1.2 innings, while recording one strikeout and allowing four hits and one walk.

After trailing 1-0 in the first inning, Binghamton plated two runs and took the lead in the bottom of the first. Left fielder Carson Benge (0-for-3, R, BB, K) drew a one-out walk and eventually scored on designated hitter Ryan Clifford's (2-for-4, RBI, R, K) RBI single. Later in the frame, third baseman Jacob Reimer (1-for-3, 2 RBI) hit a sacrifice fly that drove in center fielder Nick Morabito (3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, K, SB) and made it 2-1.

Binghamton tacked on another run in the second inning. First baseman JT Schwartz (0-for-2, R, BB) drew a leadoff walk and later scored on shortstop William Lugo's (0-for-2, RBI, 2 K) sacrifice fly that made it 3-1.

The Rumble Ponies added to their lead in the sixth inning. Morabito, Clifford, and Reimer hit back-to-back-to-back singles to begin the frame and Reimer's was an RBI single and the first hit of his Double-A career that put Binghamton up 4-1. Later in the inning, catcher Kevin Parada (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, K) smoked an RBI double that scored Clifford and put the Ponies up 5-1.

Portland (1-1, 35-34) scored in the first inning on left fielder Zach Ehrhard's RBI hit, which gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home series against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Nunez has not allowed a run in any of his last five appearances (1 SV, 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 9 K)...Orellana has not allowed a run in any of his last four appearances (5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K)...Morabito recorded his team-leading sixth three-hit game and team-leading 21st multi-hit game...Morabito recorded his 10th multi-hit game in 20 games in June...Morabito recorded his Eastern League-leading 29th stolen base and ranks second in the EL with 22 doubles...Clifford recorded his 19th multi-hit game and extended his hit streak to four games...Reimer recorded his first hit, RBI, and multi-RBI game at the Double-A level...Parada extended his hit streak to four games and is hitting .327 with 7 HR and 22 RBI over his last 29 games, since May 16...Second baseman Jett Williams (1-for-4, 2 K) extended his hit streak to three games and on-base streak to five games and has now recorded a hit in 14 of his last 18 games.







