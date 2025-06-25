June 25, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

MAKE IT FOUR IN A ROW The Sea Dogs held on to win last night in Binghamton, 4-3 over the Rumble Ponies. Portland started the scoring in the top of the second. Marvin Alcantara laced a two-run double that brought in Ehrhard and Ferguson to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the fourth. With one out, Brooks Brannon ripped a double for his first hit in Double-A. In the following at-bat, Ronald Rosario singled home Brannon which increased Portland's lead to 3-0. The Rumble Ponies scored one run in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Ryan Clifford (13) which cut the lead to 3-1. Portland retaliated in the top of the fifth. Ahbram Liendo doubled to start the frame and later moved to third on a single from Mikey Romero. With runners on the corners, James Tibbs III hit a sacrifice fly that scored Liendo and gave the Sea Dogs a 4-1 advantage.

BROOKS COLLECTS FIRST HIT After being added to Portland's roster yesterday, Brooks Brannon recorded his first Double-A hit for the Sea Dogs with a double. He went one-for-three with a run and a walk. In the field, he played at first base even though he is on the roster as a catcher.

LIENDO CONTINUES TO PRODUCE Ahbram Liendo is currently riding a six-game hitting streak. In his last six games, he is batting .381 (8-for-21) with seven runs, two doubles, a triple, home run, and two RBI. He has also scored at least one run in each of his last six games.

CRUZ STAYS STRONG RHP Yovanny Cruz earned his second save of the month last night in 1.0 inning of work. He has not allowed a run in his last four outings, spanning 6.0 innings. During that time, Cruz has given up one hit while walking three and striking out five.

SANDLIN SECURES PITCHER OF THE WEEK David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Player of the Week after his no-hit start to the game on Sunday. It is the second time this season Sandlin has earned the honor. He previously won the award for a complete game shutout on Thursday, May 29th in Altoona. Sandlin tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sunday, June 22nd without allowing a run against the Akron RubberDucks. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and he issued three walks. This season, Sandlin is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He has tossed 60.0 innings allowing 26 runs on 52 hits while walking 19 and striking out 62. He ranks seventh in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.18) and ninth in winning percentage (.571).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs have added LHP Payton Tolle, catcher Brooks Brannon and LHP Eduardo Rivera to the roster. In corresponding moves, RHP Gabriel Jackson has been placed on the Injured List while catcher Juan Montero has been sent to High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 25, 2011 - Bobby Jenks made a MLB rehab start for Portland, but the Fisher Cats cruised by the 'Dogs 9-5 in Manchester. Jenks worked one inning, allowing a hit and fanned one. Chih-Hsien Chiang blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning off Robert Ray.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in Binghamton. His last start was June 19th against the Akron RubberDucks. Bolden tossed 1.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. He has faced the Rumble Ponies four times in his career with two starts. In four appearances, he has not allowed a run in 14.0 innings with five hits while walking four and striking out 18.







