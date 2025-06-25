Free Passes Help Erie in Big Win

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (2-0, 47-24 overall) drew 10 walks and took down Somerset (0-2, 35-36 overall) 9-3 on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the first inning, George Lombard Jr. hit a one-out double against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn. With two out, Rafael Flores hit an RBI single to make it 1-0 Somerset.

In the second inning, Somerset starter Carlos Lagrange walked Justice Bigbie and Carlos Mendoza consecutively with one out. With two out, Jim Jarvis hit an RBI single to bring home Bigbie and make it 1-1. After Trei Cruz walked to load the bases, Thayron Liranzo reached on catcher interference to force home Mendoza and give Erie a 2-1 lead. Max Anderson followed with a two-run double, giving Erie a 4-1 lead.

In the fifth, Jake Holton walked and Chris Meyers was hit by a Mason Vinyard's pitch. Bigbie drove a two-run double to extend Erie's lead to 6-1. Eliezer Alfonzo followed with a double, scoring Bigbie to make it 7-1.

Omar Martinez, making his Double-A debut for Somerset, blasted a solo homer off of Burhenn in the fifth to make it 7-2.

Burhenn turned in five frames for Erie. He allowed two runs on three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.

Spencer Jones crushed a solo homer against Jordan Marks in the eighth, cutting Erie's lead to 7-3.

Erie added a pair in the ninth on RBI doubles from Meyers and Mendoza, making it 9-3.

The SeaWolves continue the series in Somerset with the third of six at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. Austin Bergner faces Brock Selvidge.

