NAL Welcomes Amarillo Warbirds

AMARILLO, TX - The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to officially welcome the Amarillo Warbirds as the league's first expansion franchise for the 2026 season. This announcement marks the first expansion under current NAL Commissioner Brandon Ikard. The Warbirds will debut in 2026 and play their home games at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas.

As part of the league's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in Texas and following the successful 2025 Championship Game held in East Texas the Warbirds will proudly represent the North Texas region, bringing fast-paced, professional arena football to one of the state's most passionate sports communities.

Although the franchise is new, it is led by seasoned arena football executive Leif Kertis, who brings a wealth of experience to the organization. Kertis previously served as a managing partner and board member of the West Texas Warbirds, who joined the NAL in 2023. Lief is also a local Texas business owner.

The Amarillo Warbirds join a growing list of NAL franchises located throughout the Midwest and South. Amarillo has a strong tradition of supporting professional sports, and the NAL is confident the Warbirds will become a long-term fixture in the community.

"Amarillo checks every box we look for when expanding-passionate fans, strong leadership, and a great venue," said Commissioner Brandon Ikard.

The National Arena League's 2026 season is slated to begin in March, with today's announcement serving as the first of several exciting updates ahead of kickoff.

