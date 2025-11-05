National Lacrosse League Expands Grassroots Reach to 48 Communities Across North America

Published on November 5, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the third wave of its NLL UnBOXed™ grassroots initiative, adding 12 new communities across the United States and Canada. With these additions, the League's total activation footprint - including its 14 professional franchises - now spans 48 communities, representing the largest coordinated effort to grow lacrosse participation in North America.

The new NLL UnBOXed communities, each with their own distinctive, locally inspired team name and logo, include: Arizona Gilazillas, Austin Vibes, Cincinnati Hammies, Detroit Drift, District Cherries (Washington, DC), Jacksonville Swamp Pups, Long Island Moon Jellies, Milwaukee Steel Steeds, Raleigh Rascals, Saint John Skippers, San Francisco Gold, and Winnipeg Frostbite.

Each NLL UnBOXed community launches through a partnership with founding partner Powell Lacrosse, and includes a full lacrosse equipment endowment for local elementary and middle schools. The initiative provides sticks, balls, and goals, along with a physical education curriculum developed by NLL Hall of Famer Casey Powell, based on his successful SPEED Lacrosse® format. The goal: to make learning and playing lacrosse accessible, inclusive, and fun for every child, from day one.

"Every community that picks up a stick helps shape the future of the game," said Dennis Bruzzi, Manager, Grassroots Operations for the NLL. "The true growth of lacrosse starts with teachers, coaches, parents, and kids who bring it to life. NLL UnBOXed connects those communities to the broader lacrosse world, creating opportunities that inspire the next generation to dream bigger and play with purpose."

This third wave marks the second of three planned annual expansions into non-franchise markets as part of the League's long-term vision to reach 60 total communities by 2028, coinciding with NLL-style sixes lacrosse's return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The initiative supports the NLL's commitment to USA Lacrosse's Elevate 28 mission to double U.S. participation in lacrosse to 4 million players by 2030.

The announcement follows the League's new, long-term partnership with Lacrosse Canada, and the reveal of the next NLL UnBOXed Series event, set for Friday, January 16, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, featuring the Georgia Swarm and the Calgary Roughnecks. The NLL UnBOXed Series brings professional box lacrosse to new audiences each year, continuing the League's commitment to grow the game at every level. The inaugural event took place in Montreal in February 2024, where the Toronto Rock defeated the New York Riptide 16-10 at Place Bell.

In addition to Powell Lacrosse, NLL UnBOXed is supported by League partners KéLó and Jostens, two brands helping expand the program's community impact.

For more on NLL UnBOXed™, visit www.nll.com/UnBOXed.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.