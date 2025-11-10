PWHL Expands Takeover Tour for 2025-26 Season, Featuring 16 Neutral-Site Games

Published on November 10, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the return of the PWHL Takeover Tour© for the 2025-26 season, which will expand to 16 neutral-site regular-season games that will be played outside the League's current complement of cities. Last season's Tour drew 123,601 fans with record-breaking crowds across nine games, sparking new fan engagement, and expanding the PWHL's reach beyond its home markets.

This season's 16 games will be contested in 11 different locations spanning the United States and Canada. The PWHL will visit seven new cities, including Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C. and Winnipeg, and will return to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton and Québec City. The Ilitch Sports + Entertainment owned Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which set a U.S. professional women's hockey attendance record of 14,288 and welcomed the one millionth fan in PWHL history on Mar. 16, 2025, will serve as a neutral-site host for the third straight season. For the first time, five PWHL Takeover Tour© markets will host two games, including Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Edmonton and Halifax.

"Season Two's PWHL Takeover Tour© was the first of its kind, giving fans across North America the chance to experience the excitement of a regular-season game in their home venues," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "The passion and support from fans, and the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our league, have fueled our ambition to grow the Tour for Season Three."

DoorDash, the official on-demand delivery platform partner of the PWHL in Canada, is the title partner of all eight PWHL Takeover Tour© stops in Canada. Additionally, PWHL Takeover Tour© presenting partners include BJ's Wholesale Club for the game in Dallas, Woody Creek Distillers for the two games in Denver, Ally Financial for the two games in Detroit, Explore Edmonton for the two games in Edmonton, and the Province of Nova Scotia for the Dec. 17 game in Halifax.

The 16 games will be played over a span of 112 days, beginning Dec. 17, 2025, through Apr. 7, 2026, predominantly at venues that are homes to NHL teams. All eight PWHL teams will participate in at least three games, with two of them representing home games on their schedules. The Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens and Vancouver Goldeneyes will each play in five Takeover Tour games, followed by four games for the Ottawa Charge and Seattle Torrent, and three games for the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost and Toronto Sceptres.

Prior to announcing Seattle and Vancouver as the league's first-two expansion teams in April, last season's PWHL Takeover Tour© launched in the West Coast on Jan. 5 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena with a crowd of 12,608. It was followed three days later with a sold-out crowd on Jan. 8 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena with 19,038 fans in attendance - a game that ranks fourth all-time in PWHL single-game attendance and one of five PWHL Takeover Tour© games in the league's top 10 attendance figures. The 2024-25 PWHL Takeover Tour© welcomed fans from all 50 U.S. states and all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, while an estimated 80% of attendees experienced their first-ever PWHL game. Click here for more information, recaps, and highlights from across the 2024-25 PWHL Takeover Tour©.

Tickets for the PWHL Takeover Tour© will be available starting with presales beginning Thursday, Nov. 13, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time in host markets. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.







