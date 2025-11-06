Professional Indoor Football Lands In Memphis For 2026 Season

Published on November 6, 2025 under The Arena League (TAL)

Memphis, TN: From Aldo's Pizza Pies - Midtown located near the team's new arena in Memphis, officials from The Arena League proudly announced today that Memphis, Tennessee has been awarded the first of it's three planned expansion teams for the 2026 season. The yet-to-be-named team will be playing home games at the Memphis Sports and Events Center. The group announced not only their arrival, but also plans to hire a local staff, involve local business leaders in the ownership group, the sale of season tickets, and even have the community name the team.

This announcement comes after months of preparation for league operations, visits to explore communities and arenas all over the Midwest and Central portion of the US, and building relationships with key officials within Memphis. Led by league commissioner, Hall-of-Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, the league will be announcing the addition of two other communities over the coming weeks to join both the five current teams and Memphis. The show of passion to have professional football in Memphis, along with the positive reception that we received from Kyla Galper, Chase Bobbitt and their staff at the arena and other leaders in the local business community made the city a clear choice," explained Brown, "We are very proud to announce Memphis, Tennessee as one of The Arena League's newest teams."

Created by experienced and passionate executives in the professional sports industry, The Arena League has been designed to present the popular sport of arena football in a fresh manner and to better entertain fans on and off the field. With a faster pace of play, fewer players crowding the small field, and even fan rated systems for referees, The Arena League is as exciting as it is unique. The game features a very high-level of player as well with plans to offer opportunities to former NFL players using the league to work their way back up the ladder of professional football, along with talented young players fresh out of college.

The new team is also offering a chance for Memphians to get involved. "While the league is prepared to own and operate the team, we feel that it will grow stronger roots in Memphis if it were owned, at least in part, by local leaders who want to invest in something designed to be good for their hometown," stated Brown. "I want to speak with interested people personally about being part of this team with us."

A look at the future arena seating layout was also presented today. "Football at the Sports and Events Center will be a remarkable experience from sight lines and close proximity to the action all the way through to the post-game autograph sessions," said Director of Business Development at the Memphis Sports & Events Center, Chase Bobbitt, "We are very proud to be hosting The Arena League." The team is now accepting deposits (starting at $11 per seat) on season tickets which start at just $110. Tickets to an individual game are as affordable as $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Additionally, the team announced a unique "Name-The-Team Contest ¬Â. "The Arena League was clear that this is the communities team and they want input from us, the people of Memphis on what it should be called, what the logo should represent, and how it should be positioned within our city. It is very exciting to be associated with this new element that will be so good for our town," stated Eighty Five Creative Director and team advisor Mark King. Winners participating in this contest will be entered to win prizes such as season tickets and a chance to lead the team onto the field at a home game.

For further information on these or other team topics, please visit MemphisArenaFootball.com or call 214-412-6889.







