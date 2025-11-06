Wake County and Town of Zebulon Approve New Era at Five County Stadium

ZEBULON, NC - Following Monday's approvals by both Wake County and the Town of Zebulon, a new era of baseball is officially on deck at Five County Stadium. With the Carolina Mudcats relocating to Wilson, a new Coastal Plain League (CPL) franchise will call Zebulon home beginning in May 2026, and fans have the chance to make history by naming the team.

Adding an international twist to this new era, the team will be formed through a partnership with Australia's Ozball, an organization that creates pathways by connecting Aussie athletes with U.S. colleges and professional opportunities, with players and coaches coming to Zebulon each summer to compete in the CPL.

"This partnership brings an incredible mix of talent, culture, and excitement to our community," said CPL Commissioner Chip Allen. "Fans in the Triangle will have a chance to watch elite players from Australia represent their country while becoming part of our local baseball family. The CPL prides itself on its innovation, and this partnership with Australia's Ozball will make for a truly a one-of-a-kind experience."

To celebrate this historic partnership and mark the start of the team's journey, fans are invited to participate in the "Name Your Team" contest - an opportunity to shape the identity of Zebulon's newest ballclub.

"This is a chance for fans to put their fingerprints on the future of baseball in Zebulon," added Allen. "Five County Stadium has been home to incredible memories for decades, and we're excited to continue that legacy by creating something that reflects the energy, pride, and character of this community. This ballpark has always brought people together; now we're inviting the community to help us shape what the next generation of baseball in Zebulon will look and sound like."

Fans can submit their name ideas beginning on November 7th at coastalplain.com/nameyourteam. Submissions will be accepted until November 21st, after which finalists will be selected for a public vote. The winning name will be unveiled on a later date, along with the team's colors, logo, and branding.

The CPL is home to unique brands, including the Zookeepers, Bacon, Flamingos, Blowfish and Chili Peppers. The famous Savannah Bananas and Cosmic baseball were born out of the CPL. Participants are encouraged to be creative and suggest names that are fun, exciting, and, of course, family friendly. Such a nickname may be inspired by the area's heritage, traditions, culture, and/or quirks that make Eastern Wake County unique or the team's new Aussie connection drawing inspiration from the Outback, Aussie wildlife, or the fun-loving spirit that defines Australian culture.

The new team will compete in the Coastal Plain League, one of the nation's premier summer collegiate baseball leagues featuring top college players from across the country. The team will play its home games at Five County Stadium, continuing its role as a beloved hub for family-friendly entertainment and community connection.

How to Enter:

* Visit coastalplain.com/nameyourteam

* Submit your team name idea, along with a brief explanation of its meaning or inspiration.

* Entries accepted through November 21st The winning fan will receive a VIP Prize Package, including tickets to the inaugural game, team merchandise, and the honor of throwing out the first pitch on Opening Night 2026.







