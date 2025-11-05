MLV Draft to be Broadcast on Roku Sports Channel

The next generation of Major League Volleyball stars will be selected live on Roku Sports Channel, with the FAST channel announced as the home of the 2025 MLV Draft. The start time of the draft has also been confirmed at Noon ET on Monday, November 24.

The selection order for the draft has been previously announced, with the Dallas Pulse - the league's newest squad - picking No. 1 overall to begin its first Major League Volleyball season. Each team will have a selection in each round based on regular season records during the 2025 season, unless there has been a trade between teams.

The program will be hosted by Olympian Holly McPeak and former Florida State beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick for the second consecutive season. Teams will have up to eight minutes to make each selection.

The event will stream on The Roku Channel's Roku Sports Channel. The Roku Channel is available to stream for free on Roku devices or TVs and can be easily accessed online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices. Team order was determined by slotting teams into two groups. The non-postseason teams and any expansion team(s) comprise the first group of selections from 1 to 4 in each round. The second half of each round (picks 5-8) is made up of the teams that earned postseason bids.

For the 2026 season, MLV teams may have no less than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster. Each team must reserve two active roster spots for college drafted players.

2025 MLV Draft Selection Order

First Round

Round 1, Selection 1 .................Dallas Pulse

Round 1, Selection 2 ............... Atlanta Vibe*

(*via previous trade with Columbus)

Round 1, Selection 3 ...........San Diego Mojo

Round 1, Selection 4 .......Grand Rapids Rise

Round 1, Selection 5 ................... Indy Ignite

Round 1, Selection 6 ........ Orlando Valkyries

Round 1, Selection 7 .................Atlanta Vibe

Round 1, Selection 8 .....Omaha Supernovas

Second Round

Round 2, Selection 9 ............ Columbus Fury

Round 2, Selection 10 ...............Dallas Pulse

Round 2, Selection 11 .....Grand Rapids Rise

Round 2, Selection 12 .........San Diego Mojo

Round 2, Selection 13 ...... Orlando Valkyries

Round 2, Selection 14 ................. Indy Ignite

Round 2, Selection 15 ...Omaha Supernovas

Round 2, Selection 16 ...............Atlanta Vibe

Third Round

Round 3, Selection 17..........San Diego Mojo

Round 3, Selection 18..... Grand Rapids Rise

Round 3, Selection 19............... Dallas Pulse

Round 3, Selection 20...........Columbus Fury

Round 3, Selection 21............... Atlanta Vibe

Round 3, Selection 22... Omaha Supernovas

Round 3, Selection 23..............Atlanta Vibe*

(*via previous trade with Indy)

Round 3, Selection 24.......Orlando Valkyries

Fourth Round

Round 4, Selection 25..... Grand Rapids Rise

Round 4, Selection 26..........San Diego Mojo

Round 4, Selection 27...........Columbus Fury

Round 4, Selection 28............... Dallas Pulse

Round 4, Selection 29... Omaha Supernovas

Round 4, Selection 30............... Atlanta Vibe

Round 4, Selection 31.......Orlando Valkyries

Round 4, Selection 32.................. Indy Ignite







