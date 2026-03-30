Wilson Warbirds Opening Day Sellout Sets the Tone for Historic Season

Published on March 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds are proud to announce that Opening Day against the Hill City Howlers has officially sold out! The Warbirds' first sellout marks a major milestone for the organization and a powerful show of community support heading into the new season.

Fans wasted no time securing their seats, as excitement has been building for months leading up to the highly anticipated return of professional baseball to Wilson.

"This is a special moment for our team and our city," said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti. "To see this level of enthusiasm before the first pitch is even thrown speaks volumes about our fans and the energy surrounding this season.

While tickets for Opening Day are no longer available, there are other great games in the opening homestand including "Hard Hat Heroes Night" on Thursday, April 16th. This game is a special tip of the hat to all of the men and women who work in the construction trades who making incredible buildings like Wilson Ballpark possible. Whether you work in the trades, have friends and family members that do, or have a construction trades related business, join us for a great night and show your support.

Following Hard Hat Heroes night is our fireworks packed weekend with our first Friday Night Fireworks show on Friday, April 17th and our first Summer Saturday fireworks show on Saturday, April 18th.

Closing out the homestand is our first "Pups in the Park" game on Sunday, April 19th. Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to the ballpark for every Sunday game and enjoy a wonderful family day with the Warbirds.

Additionally, Kids Run the Bases follows every Warbirds game. This is an unforgettable opportunity for kids to experience the excitement of running the bases on a professional baseball field.

Tickets for all games can be purchased by calling 919-269-2287 or by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from March 30, 2026

Wilson Warbirds Opening Day Sellout Sets the Tone for Historic Season - Wilson Warbirds

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