Play Ball: RiverDogs Open 2026 Season with Party-Filled Weekend at the Joe

Published on March 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, SC - America's pastime returns to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park as the Charleston RiverDogs open the 2026 season with a three-game Opening Weekend series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, presented by Nucor Steel, from Thursday, April 2, through Saturday, April 4.

As fans enter the ballpark for the first time since September, they'll be greeted by a blend of newly crafted and familiar favorite menu offerings, alongside a wave of patriotic spirit as the RiverDogs celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Opening Weekend will also mark the beginning of a milestone season for legendary Public Address Announcer Ken Carrington, who embarks on his final, campaign as the voice that has welcomed fans to The Joe for a quarter century.

On the diamond, a young core of future Rays big leaguers leads the charge as Charleston pursues its seventh-consecutive winning season and fifth playoff appearance in the past six years.

The action-packed slate kicks off with Thursday's Opening Night, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The first 3,000 fans will take home a 2026 magnet schedule.

The season opener will also feature the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, celebrating Budweiser's 150th anniversary with $1 beers and happy hour specials to all fans 21 and over.

Fans can also celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a pre-game parade as the 2026 RiverDogs enter the park in red, white and blue Chevy trucks, thanks to Low Country Chevy Dealers. Charlie, joined alongside colonial reenactors, will lead the cavalcade as the team embarks on its first battle of the 2026 season.

On Friday, April 3, the RiverDogs will honor active duty as well as retired military members and their families during the first Boeing Red Shirt Friday of the season. Players will wear their new 250th Anniversary red, white, and blue specialty jerseys, while the first 1,000 fans will take home an inverted version of the uniform in t-shirt form.

Stick around after the game for a patriotic-themed fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union.

On Saturday, April 4, the RiverDogs will conclude the weekend with Charleston Tea Party Night, in partnership with the Charleston Tea Garden, Summerville DREAM, and Twisted Tea.

Did you know that two weeks before the famed Boston Tea Party, Charleston had its own Tea Party protesting taxes on tea imposed by the British? In what became known as the Charleston Tea Party, locals took a stand, without dumping precious tea into the harbor.

Join the RiverDogs in celebrating the Lowcountry's rich connection to tea. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free tea bag, while all can enjoy a Mini Summerville Sweet Tea Festival on the concourse, including a tea tasting competition. In addition, the RiverDogs will host a tea party with Charlie and Chelsea on Murray's Mezzanine that includes a picnic and full menu of bites. Tickets are available.







Carolina League Stories from March 30, 2026

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