John A. Canning, Jr. and Family in Negotiations to Purchase Majority Interest in Wilson Warbirds

Published on March 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers and John A. Canning, Jr. today confirmed that the Canning family is currently in discussions to purchase a controlling share of the Wilson Warbirds. If the negotiations lead to a successful conclusion and the transaction is approved by Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers would retain a minority ownership stake in the franchise.

The Milwaukee Brewers operate under a multi-investor ownership structure, led by Principal Owner Mark Attanasio. John and his family have been significant members of the Brewers ownership group since the mid-1990s and hold one of the largest ownership stakes among investors.

Recently, John, his wife Rita, and the broader family have expressed strong interest in purchasing a majority ownership interest in the Warbirds. If completed, the transaction would represent a nearly seamless ownership transition.

"On behalf of my entire family, we are not only excited about the opportunity to invest in the Wilson Warbirds, but also keenly aware of - and energized by - the broader renaissance taking place in the Wilson community, particularly downtown," said John. "Beyond baseball, we are interested in exploring ways to be meaningfully involved in that continued growth."

The potential purchase would ensure the Warbirds remain firmly within the Brewers family, with the Brewers retaining an ownership stake in the Club. In addition, there would be no change in the team's affiliation or classification. The Warbirds would continue to feature Brewers players, coaches, and uniformed staff. The Brewers were named Baseball America's 2025 Organization of the Year, and their minor league system this year is widely regarded as one of the best in baseball.

"This is truly a unique opportunity, one that would keep the Warbirds in the Brewers ownership family but also add another highly-successful and committed family to the fabric of the Wilson community," said Milwaukee Brewers President - Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger, who serves on the Barton College Board of Trustees and would continue in that role under the proposed new ownership structure.

John Canning is a highly respected and successful businessman, and the potential purchase would represent a long-term family commitment to a team and a community they believe are uniquely aligned with their values. The Canning family also brings significant prior experience owning Minor League Baseball teams and deep experience within the professional baseball industry. The entire family is deeply civic-minded and has a strong history of community engagement and long-term investment. As majority owners, another proven business leader would be added into the fabric of the community while retaining the Milwaukee Brewers as an investor in the team and the city of Wilson.

The Canning family would also look to enhance the Warbirds organizational structure by adding additional management roles, while empowering Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti and the existing staff to manage day-to-day operations. In addition, senior executives from the Milwaukee Brewers would remain involved in the Warbirds through board-level positions.

A change in ownership of an affiliated Minor League Baseball Club is subject to approval by Major League Baseball. Material updates on the process will be announced later.







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