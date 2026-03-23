Delmarva Shorebirds to Host Chesapeake Baysox for Spring Training Exhibition Series this Weekend

Published on March 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds are set to host the Chesapeake Baysox for a special Spring Training Exhibition Series THIS WEEKEND March 27 at 6:05 PM and March 29 at 2:05 PM. The series will take place at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for both games in a 7-inning Spring Training style format.

The Shorebirds are the Class-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, while the Baysox are the Double-A Affiliate of the Orioles. This matchup will be the first contest ever between the two organizations giving fans the first opportunity to view the Shorebirds and Baysox 2026 camp rosters.

In addition to the games, the Shorebirds and Perdue will begin the 2026 Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign at the exhibition series. The Shorebirds are encouraging fans to bring four (4) canned good items to receive a free stadium hot dog from the Third Base Flash Point Concession Stand. All canned goods will support the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign and be donated back to the 3 food banks on Delmarva.

Tickets for the Shorebirds vs. Baysox Spring Training Exhibition Series are on sale now. To purchase tickets, please visit theshorebirds.com/tickets. If you are interested in a luxury suite or group outing for either of the games, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from March 23, 2026

Delmarva Shorebirds to Host Chesapeake Baysox for Spring Training Exhibition Series this Weekend - Delmarva Shorebirds

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