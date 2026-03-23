Howlers Fan Fest Scheduled for Saturday, March 28

Published on March 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers will be hosting their annual fan fest on Saturday, March 28, from 12-4:00 p.m. at City Stadium.

Fan fest is the yearly pre-season event for the community to come to the ballpark for baseball, games, and fun.

This year's event includes a petting zoo, live music, face painters, and a bounce house. In addition, fans have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field, enjoy concessions, and participate in a blood drive sponsored by the Blood Connection.

New this year, fan fest will include a yard sale, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and running through the end of the event.

The yard sale will feature furniture, appliances, game worn jerseys and throwback merchandise.

The event is free and open to the general public. No tickets are necessary to attend. Limited concessions and Hill City Howlers merchandise will be available for purchase.

For more information, follow the Hill City Howlers on social media at @HCHowlers or by calling the box office at (434)582-1144.







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