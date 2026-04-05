GreenJackets Falter Late in Second Straight Loss

Published on April 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: For the second straight day, the Augusta GreenJackets took an early lead that they could not maintain, as they ceded a come-from-behind endeavor to the Fredericksburg Nationals once again in a 6-5 contest.

The Jackets were handed a run in the top of the first, as Nolan Hughes struggled with command in his only inning of work. Hughes walked back-to-back batters to start the day, and as Tate Southisene stole third, the throw from catcher Nick Hollifield soared into left field, bringing home the game's first run.

Augusta's biggest swing of the day came in the top of the 3rd, as catcher Tanner Smith uncorked a hanging slider from Johan Otanez high over the left field wall for a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead. Smith has now played six games with the GreenJackets in his career, and has three home runs in that time.

Starter Zach Royse was strong in his pro debut, with his lone bout of trouble coming in the bottom of the 3rd. Hollifield worked a one-out walk, and took third on a double from Nick Peoples. Hollifield scored on a bloop single from Eli Willitts, and Peoples raced home on a fielder's choice from Gavin Fien to cut the defecit in half.

Fredericksburg tacked on one more in the 6th, when Ronny Cruz clubbed a solo home run off of Styven Paez in his GreenJackets debut. The Jackets' bats, meanwhile, went ice cold after the third thanks to Alexander Meckley. The third-year FredNat worked five one-hit innings against the young Augusta lineup, keeping the Nationals firmly in the mix.

After threatening to tie the game in both the 7th and 8th innings, and stranding men in scoring positions both times, Fredericksburg entered the bottom of the 9th trailing by a run as Jaylen Paden looked for his first pro save. He immediately faced danger thanks to a leadoff double from Hollifield, who ended up at third on a fielder's choice. Paden punched out Fien to bring the Nats down to their final out, but a two-strike wild pitch brought Hollifield home and forced extras.

Augusta did take the lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Alex Lodise, one of three hits on the day for the shortstop. The Jackets had extra chances in the inning against Cesar Rojas, but left the bases loaded and could not extend the lead.

Augusta paid the price immediately in the bottom half, as Lewis Sifontes walked back-to-back batters to load the bases with nobody out. With the tying and winning runs both in scoring position, Coy James stepped to the plate and delivered his first professional hit in dramatic fashion, scorching a liner to left that plated two runs and ended the game.

The GreenJackets will attempt to avoid a weekend sweep tomorrow night, sending Kendy Richard to the mound in the series finale against fireballer Miguel Sime Jr. It's a 4:35 start tomorrow, with a late Easter game preceding the bus ride north to Delmarva for next week's series.







Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2026

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