James' First Pro Hit Earns Walk Off, Comeback Win for FredNats

Published on April 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals won a second-straight dramatic game to start the year, erasing 4-0 and 5-4 deficits to down Augusta and win the three-game series.

After more early offensive struggles, the FredNats were down 1-0 headed to the third, when Johan Otanez made the best defensive play of the young season, making a barehand catch on a comebacker to the mound and doubling off the runner on first. Augusta got to Otanez right after, however, with a three run homer from Tanner Smith later in the inning.

The FredNats answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, cutting the deficit to 4-2, before the offense quieted again. In the sixth, Ronny Cruz socked a 404 foot home run over the left field fence for the first FredNats home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-3. The FredNats would leave at least the tying run on base in the sixth, seventh and eighth, entering the ninth down 4-3. For the second straight game, the bullpen held strong, spearheaded by 5.0 innings from Alexander Meckley, who struck out six and did not allow a run out of the pen.

In the ninth, Augusta left two runners on in the top half, setting up Fredericksburg for last licks trailing 4-3. After a leadoff double by Nick Hollifield and a walk, the FredNats had two on with no outs. Jaylen Paden then rebounded for Augusta, earning two outs with a fielder's choice and strikeout. Down to their final strike with Ronny Cruz at the plate, a wild pitch scored Hollifield from third for Fredericksburg, tying the game and forcing extras.

In the 10th, the automatic runner scored, but Cesar Rojas allowed nothing else in his Nats organizational debut, working against the bases loaded to escape.

After back-to-back walks to start the FredNats half in extras, rookie Coy James collected his first professional hit, knocking in two runs with the bases loaded to win it for Fredericksburg, 6-5.

With the win, the FredNats improve to 2-0 on the season and take the opening series from Augusta. Cesar Rojas (1-0) collected the win, with Lewis Sifontes (0-1) tabbed with the loss for Augusta. The series wraps up tomorrow, with first pitch set for 4:35 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. RHP Kendy Richard will get the start for Augusta, facing RHP Miguel Sime Jr. (Nationals #16 prospect) who will make his professional debut.







Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2026

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