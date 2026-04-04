Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Hickory 4.4

Published on April 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Hickory Crawdads with a rubber match at 7 pm at L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Hiro Wyatt takes the slab for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP AJ Russell.

The Fireflies Home Opener is Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Join the Fireflies at Segra Park for Neon night, including a neon rally towel giveaway Friday, April 10, 8-Bit Baseball Bash with a post-game fireworks show Saturday, April 11 and our first Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the year with $1.50 hot dogs and Budweiser products. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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GAMBLE'S FIRST PRO HOMER POWERS FIREFLIES TO WIN: A pair of homers in a five-run fifth, combined with strong Blake Wolters start pushed the Fireflies to a 5-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. Columbia's bats erupted in the fifth inning. Aneudis Mejia (L, 0-1) struck out the first batter he faced, but after that, Columbia turned the heat up. Ivan Sosa started the rally with a solo shot to left. After that, Connor Rasmussen flipped a single to left to set the table for Sean Gamble. Gamble clubbed a two-run homer over the 30' wall in right field at L.P. Frans Stadium to push Columbia to their first lead of the night.

STARTERS COOKING: Blake Wolters and Kendry Chourio have set a strong tone for the rotation across the first two games for the Fireflies. The pair combined for a 2.45 ERA over 7.1 innings with seven punchouts and a pair of walks. Opponents hit just .185 against them in the first two games, which gave the duo a 0.95 WHIP.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Last year, the Fireflies clinched their first playoff berth after finishing the first half 36-30 in order to earn a South Division title. In the first round of the playoffs, Columbia swept Myrtle Beach in a best-of-three series. In the second round of the playoffs, the Fireflies met the Lynchburg Hillcats and fell in the third game of the series, falling one game shy of the club's first championship. This year's roster features 17 returnees from the 2025 roster, including Blake Wolters and Kendry Chourio, who both started one of the three Championship Series games for the Fireflies.

SOME SERIOUS TALENT: The Fireflies have six of the Royals 30 top prospects on their Opening Day roster according to MLB Pipeline. Blake Wolters, Kendry Chourio and Michael Lombardi are the arms in the top 30 and Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond are the bats that are representing the list for Columbia. Wolters, Chourio and Ricardo are all returning to Columbia after spending time with the team during the 2025 season.

REPPING THE DRAFT: The Fireflies are welcoming nine members of the 2025 draft to bolster the roster, including each of the Royals' top three selections. Sean Gamble was selected 23rd overall in the first round. Josh Hammond was selected 28th overall as a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick the Royals were granted after Bobby Witt Jr. finished in the top three of AL MVP voting in 2024. Michael Lombardi was selected 61st overall in the second round of the draft. In addition to those three, Brooks Bryan (C, 8th round), Shane Van Dam (RHP, 9th round), Max Martin (RHP, 10th round), J.C. Vanek (INF, 14th round), Connor Rasmussen (INF, 15th round) and Randy Ramnarace (RHP, 16th round) are also joining the team.

HOME OPENER: The Fireflies play their first game at Segra Park Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm against their in-state rival, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Each fan in attendance will receive a free 2026 magnet schedule thanks to Service Experts. For tickets and more information, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

POWER SURGES: The Fireflies have scored eight of their nine runs in the fifth this year, three Thursday and five Friday. They've outscored Hickory 8-0 in the fifth so far. Columbia's last run was scored in the second inning Thursday. Hickory's best frame this year has been the seventh, where they're outscoring Columbia 3-0.







Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2026

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