Sosa Homers Again in 5-2 Loss

Published on April 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Roni Cabrera at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Roni Cabrera at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

HICKORY, NC - The Fireflies got another homer from Ivan Sosa to take a lead in the fifth inning, but it wasn't enough as a four-run eighth led to a 5-2 loss to the Hickory Crawdads Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Randy Ramnarace (BS, 1; L, 0-1) allowed a pair of hits and walked three to give up the four runs that pushed Hickory in front of the Fireflies. The big hit belonged to Luis Marquez who had a pinch-hit two RBI single against Brandon Herbold to give the Crawdads some insurance.

Ivan Sosa led the charge again for the Fireflies bats. Yesterday, he homered to kick-off a five-run fifth inning. Tonight, Sosa led off the sixth inning with a solo shot. He's the first Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games since Josi Novas accomplished the feat June 1-3, 2025.

After that, Yandel Ricardo smashed a double to set the table. Josh Hammond singled to put runners on the corners and then JC Vanek singled to plate Ricardo and give the Fireflies their first lead of the game, 2-1.

A mistake in the field got the Crawdads on the board in the first for the second-consecutive night. Marcos Torres knifed a triple down the left field line, then Daniel Lopez had a throwing error that allowed Torres to walk home to break the scoreless tie.

Hiro Wyatt struck out six batters in 3.1 innings where he didn't allow an earned run. In the fourth, Wyatt ran into a bit of trouble, allowing a single and then walking back-to-back batters. After that, David Noworyta went to the bullpen. Jhon Reyes struck out Jhocsuanth Vargas then forced Danyer Cueva to ground out to second to end the inning and strand the three inherited runners to maintain the 1-0 score.

After that, Shane Van Dam worked three scoreless innings in relief to keep the Fireflies in front 2-1. The righty recorded three strikeouts in his pro debut. The Fireflies Home Opener is Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Join the Fireflies at Segra Park for Neon night, including a neon rally towel giveaway Friday, April 10, 8-Bit Baseball Bash with a post-game fireworks show Saturday, April 11 and our first Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the year with $1.50 hot dogs and Budweiser products. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2026

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