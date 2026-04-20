Yeremy Cabrera Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







NEW YORK - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced on Monday Fredericksburg Nationals OF Yeremy Cabrera has been named Carolina League Player of the Week for week three, April 13-April 19.

During the FredNats' six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds, Cabrera led an offense that put up a season high 21 runs in their series opener, helping the FredNats eventually win five of the six games in the series.

During the week, Cabrera went 9-18 (.500 avg) at the plate, adding two doubles, a triple, and two home runs, driving in four and going a perfect 6/6 on stolen base attempts. Cabrera slashed .500/.640/1.056 for a 1.696 OPS during the week, anchoring an offense which leads the Carolina League in doubles, triples, home runs, RBI and stolen bases.

Cabrera, in his first season with the Nationals after being acquired in the offseason in a trade with Texas, is a first-time winner of the award, having previously been named a DSL Player of the Week in 2023, as well as a Midseason and Postseason All-Star in the complexes.







Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2026

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