Warbirds Score Late to Capture Inaugural Victory

Published on April 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds secured their first win in franchise history with a 2-0 Opening Day victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Filippo Di Turi scored the first run in Warbirds history, scampering home in the ninth inning on a groundout to break a scoreless tie.

Wilson (1-0) finally broke through in the top of the ninth after Leomar Rosario (L, 0-1) issued back-to-back walks to open the frame.

Luiyin Alastre drove in the game's first run with a slow-rolling ground ball, allowing Di Turi to cross the plate for a 1-0 lead.

The Warbirds added an insurance run later in the inning when Jadyn Fielder scored on an errant pickoff throw by Rosario, extending the lead to 2-0.

Fayetteville (0-1) threatened in the bottom of the ninth, as Nick Monistere drew a two-out walk, but was left stranded at second to end the game.

Jose Meneses (W, 1-0) earned the win with a dominant performance out of the bullpen, striking out five over the final two innings to seal the victory.

Wilson's pitching staff was outstanding, allowing just three hits while striking out 15 batters in the shutout win. Starter Miqueas Mercedes set the tone early, tossing five scoreless innings, surrendering only two hits and striking out seven.

The series continues Saturday night, with Wilson set to send right-hander Jarrette Bonet (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound. Fayetteville will counter with right-hander Ethan Pecko (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who is scheduled to make a Minor League rehab start. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from April 3, 2026

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