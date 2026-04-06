Warbirds Claim Series at Fayetteville
Published on April 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds broke open a tie game with three runs in the seventh inning and pulled away for a 9-4 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday night at SEGRA Stadium, securing the series win.
Wilson (2-1) entered the seventh inning locked in a 4-4 tie before taking control. A two-run single by Luis Lameda sparked the rally, followed by an RBI double from Filippo Di Turi to give the Warbirds a 7-4 advantage.
Fayetteville (1-2) had erased an early deficit after trailing 4-0. Juan Sierra provided the key moment for the Woodpeckers, launching a two-run home run, his first of the season, to even the score at four.
The Warbirds added insurance in the ninth inning when Jose Andreson delivered a fly ball to right field that brought home two runs, extending the lead to 9-4.
Out of the bullpen, Anfernny Reyes (W, 1-0) earned the win, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings while recording two strikeouts.
Wilson continues its season-opening nine-game road trip on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Salem Ridge Yaks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2026
- Five Late Runs Cost Woodpeckers Opening Weekend Finale - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Nightmare Fourth Inning Too Much to Overcome as Jackets Fall - Augusta GreenJackets
- Fueled by Seven Run Fourth, FredNats Sweep Opening Series for First Time Ever - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Warbirds Claim Series at Fayetteville - Wilson Warbirds
- RidgeYaks Best Shorebirds in 5-3 Win - Salem RidgeYaks
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