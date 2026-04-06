Fueled by Seven Run Fourth, FredNats Sweep Opening Series for First Time Ever

Published on April 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals opened the season with their third-straight win, sweeping the series against Augusta with a 10-8 win on Easter Sunday.

Nats no. 16 prospect Miguel Sime Jr. opened the game for Fredericksburg, dazzling with six strikeouts in 2.1 innings in his professional debut. Eli Willits improved to a three game hitting streak with a single in the first, scoring the game's first run for Fredericksburg for the first time in the series. After adding another in the second, the GreenJackets answered with runs in the third and fourth to tie the game at two.

In the bottom of the fourth, the FredNats offense exploded. Fredericksburg sent 13 batters to the plate, churning out a season-best seven runs in one inning off six hits, aided by two Augusta errors. The inning bested the previous best of three runs for the FredNats in the seventh inning on opening night.

Augusta continued fighting to avoid the sweep, rallying in the sixth for four runs, followed by two more in the seventh. In the end, the GreenJackets would fall short of a comeback, stranding the tying runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth. Jacob Roberts entered for the second time as a FredNat, earning the save by striking out the side in the ninth.

FredNats pitchers fanned a season high 16 in the game, with Miguel Sime Jr.'s six individual strikeouts tying a team best for the season. With the win, the FredNats improve to 3-0 for the first time since relocation (2020), and the first time overall since the franchise (then the Potomac Nationals) swept their now fellow Nationals affiliate, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, in a three game series as part of a 4-0 start in 2016.

The FredNats will now hit the road following Monday's off day for their first away trip of the season, heading to Lynchburg to take on the Hill City Howlers. The series opener is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the pitching matchup TBD.







Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.