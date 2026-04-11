Storm Goes Five Strong, Gray Homers, RiverDogs Win Fourth in a Row

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs dominated on both sides of the ball, beating the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-2 on Friday night at Segra Stadium en route to their fourth straight victory.

Caden Bodine shined, finishing 3-for-4 with his first professional homer while also throwing out three potential base stealers from behind the plate.

James Quinn-Irons also had a strong night, notching three hits of his own with three stolen bases.

Ethan Storm was dominant on the mound in his first pro start, limiting the Woodpeckers to one run over five innings. In the process, he fanned six hitters and earned his first career win.

After Fayetteville pitching held the RiverDogs scoreless through the first four frames Bodine stepped to the plate in the top of the fifth and blasted a solo shot to right to even the score at 1-1.

In the top of the sixth, Charleston grabbed the lead on an RBI ground out and sacrifice fly from Dean Moss that pushed them ahead 3-1.

The RiverDogs added on two more in the seventh when Taitn Gray blasted a two-run shot off the batter's eye in center, extending the lead to 5-1. Gray has now homered twice in the series.

Sacrifice flies from Quinn-Irons and Gray, as well as an RBI single from Daniel Pierce capped the RiverDogs' night at eight runs.

The bullpen was strong as Dominic Niman delivered three innings of one-run ball, and Nate Knowles slammed the door with a scoreless ninth.

With the win, Charleston moved to 4-3 while Fayetteville fell to 1-6. The two return to Segra Stadium tomorrow night for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

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