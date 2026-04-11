Eighth Inning Drama Hoists Howlers over Nationals

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Late game drama spurred the Hill City Howlers past the Fredericksburg Nationals by a score of 5-3 on Friday night.

Fireworks erupted in the eighth inning as the Nationals tied the game with two outs in the top of the frame on a two-run homer from Yeremy Cabrera. Then, in the bottom of the frame, Hill City responded with a two-run double from Juneiker Caceres that came down to a play at the plate.

Caceres's double came one pitch after a liner down the right field line was ruled foul by the officials despite evidence of chalk flying upon contact. He responded by shooting a pitch the other way, which was misplayed by the left fielder, opening the door for both baserunners to score and put the Howlers in front for good.

Jacob Zibin electrified across his four innings of work, striking out five while only allowing three hits. Through two starts, he has a total of 13 strikeouts. The lone run he allowed came on a Cabrera single in the first that drove the 'Nats in front.

Cannon Peebles homered to the opposite field in the bottom of the third, pushing the Howlers in front 2-1. Luis De La Cruz tacked on a run in the fifth with an infield single to provide a bit of cushion.

Hill City remained in front until Cabrera stepped to the plate in the eighth, delivering his two-out blast. The game was not tied for long, with Caceres delivering his double in the bottom of the frame.

Angel Perez picked up his second save of the young season in the ninth as struck out two to close the door on Fredericksburg.

The win evened the series at two-games apiece with two games left to play. The Howlers and Freddies will square off again on Saturday night at City Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

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