Howlers Shut out Nationals for First Home Win

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers picked up their first home win behind the backs of strong pitching, knocking off the Fredericksburg Nationals 5-0 on Wednesday evening.

The combined shutout was the Howlers first of the season. Nelson Keljo made his debut, going four innings strong with six strikeouts. Miguel Flores followed suit out of the bullpen with five strikeouts over four innings, only allowing one hit. Angel Perez picked up two strikeouts of his own across a scoreless ninth.

The Howlers did most of their damage in the bottom of the seventh inning as Tyler Howard drove home a run on an RBI single. Later in the frame, Yerlin Luis doubled home Howard and Robert Arias to push Hill City further in front. The inning was capped off by a double from Yaikel Mijares to deep center, putting them up 4-0.

Tyler Howard delivered again in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Arias and adding a final insurance run.

Fredericksburg was saddled with their first loss of the young season, ending their 4-0 start to the season.

Hill City and the Nationals will square off again on Thursday evening at City Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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