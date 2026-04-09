FredNats Shut Out, Drop First Game of Season to Hill City

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals suffered their first loss of the season in game two of the series at Hill City, 5-0 on Wednesday night.

After pitching the end of 2025 out of the bullpen, RHP Carson Fischer made his first career start for the FredNats, matching his counterpart Nelson Keljo, with each starter pitching four scoreless innings. Despite Yeremy Cabrera reaching third base twice following a triple and a single, the FredNats stranded him 90 feet away twice in the early innings.

The game entered the seventh inning 0-0, when the FredNats brought the middle of the order to the plate. Following a quick 1-2-3 inning from Miguel Flores, Hill City got the game's first offense. Following a leadoff strikeout, the next five batters would reach for Hill City, including two walks, a single, and back to back doubles, to drive in the first runs (and more) in the game. After batting around in the seventh, Hill City scored four runs to take the lead. The FredNat offense stayed quiet, and after another run was added by Hill City in the eighth, the FredNats got a baserunner, but failed to record a hit or run in the ninth, dropping their first game of the season.

With the loss, Fredericksburg falls to 4-1 to start the year, the same as the 2016 P-Nats team who started 4-0 (also losing their first game to the Lynchburg/Hill City franchise). The FredNats meet the Howlers again tomorrow for game three of the series, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Opening Day starter RHP Leuris Portorreal is slated to make his second start, facing RHP Joey Oakie for Hill City.







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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