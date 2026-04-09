Late Push Sends Salem Past Wilson

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SALEM, V.A. - The Salem RidgeYaks scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the bullpen posted three consecutive scoreless frames to edge the Wilson Warbirds 6-3 on Wednesday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Salem (4-1) broke a tie game in the last of the sixth with a pair of runs which was highlighted by a bases loaded fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly for a 5-3 advantage.

Wilson (2-3) opened the scoring in the second thanks to a two-run Yannic Walther single which put the Warbirds ahead 2-0.

The RidgeYaks tied the score in the third before Wilson reclaimed the lead in the fourth inning when Juan Ortuno singled home Jadyn Fielder to give the Warbirds the lead.

Salem knotted the score in the fourth before they went ahead in the sixth.

The RidgeYaks added an insurance run in the eighth for the 6-3 final score.

The series continues Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wilson is slated to send right-hander Miqueas Mercedes (0-0, 0.00) to the mound, while Salem will counter with southpaw Dylan Brown (0-0, 0.00).







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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