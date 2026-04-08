RidgeYaks Blast Warbirds in 10-2 Win

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM Va. - Led by Kleyver Salazar's 4-for-5 day with two RBIs, the Salem RidgeYaks (3-1) ran by the Wilson Warbirds (2-2) in a dominant 10-2 victory on Tuesday evening at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Tuesday's game marked the first time Salem and Wilson met on the diamond since 1973, with the Warbirds serving as the new identity for the former Carolina Mudcats, who relocated this past year.

The scoring got started early on. The Yaks were able to put up a four-spot in the home half of the third, with both Salazar and Starlyn Nunez coming through with RBI singles, and Ty Hodge knocking in two with an infield hit with an error tacked on.

All of a sudden it was a 4-0 game, and though Wilson would strike back for one in the top of the fourth, Salem would immediately open the flood gates in the bottom of the frame.

The RidgeYaks would ultimately put up five more runs in the bottom of the fourth - with Stanley Tucker able to score on a wild pitch, Enddy Azocar coming through with an RBI double, Salazar posting another RBI single and Hodge tallying another hit with an RBI double to make it 9-1.

That was all the Yaks would need from there, with Avinson Pinto later tacking on another for good measure to make it 10-2.

It wasn't just the Salem bats that shined, though. Right-hander Leighton Finley tossed four innings of one-run ball in his professional debut. The former Georgia Bulldog surrendered just three hits over the course of the contest, walking three and striking out two.

Fellow right-handers Barrett Morgan (1-0), Gilbel Galvan and Adam Bates all also contributed in relief without allowing an earned run.

The RidgeYaks and Warbirds will suit it up again when they resume their six-game set tomorrow evening at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Jacob Mayers will get the ball.

GAME NOTES:

- Kleyver Salazer notched his first professional four-hit game

- Ty Hodge posted his first professional three-hit game

- Leighton Finley tossed 61 pitches in his first professional start

- Wilson's five errors were an opponent's highest against the Yaks this season

- Salem's 12 hits were a season-high







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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