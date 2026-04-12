Wilson Snaps Salem's Five-Game Winning Streak in 6-3 Loss to Warbirds

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - Despite Kleyver Salazer's solo home run and 2-for-3 night, the Salem RidgeYaks (6-2) saw their five-game winning streak come to a close in a 6-3 loss to the Wilson Warbirds (3-5) on Saturday evening at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The setback was Salem's first since its 11-10 loss to Delmarva last Friday night, with the Warbirds snapping a four-game losing streak as well.

The scoring got started early on. Wilson struck first with a two-spot in the top of the third, aided by a Jose Anderson RBI walk and Frederi Montero RBI groundout to give the Warbirds the quick 2-0 lead.

It wasn't until the top of the fifth that Wilson finally recorded a hit. Four Salem errors and 11 RidgeYak walks allowed Wilson to get on the board without securing a knock, but a Handelfry Encarnacion RBI double quickly changed that, with the two-bagger giving the Warbirds a 3-0 lead.

It wasn't long after before the lead grew to four. Anderson's RBI double a hitter later then put Wilson up 4-0, with the Yaks quickly getting one back on the Salazar solo bomb.

With the Warbird lead trimmed to 4-1, it was Anderson's turn to come through again. A two-run homer into left center field put Wilson up 6-1, and though Salem would eventually scratch across two more on an Ilan Fernandez sacrifice fly and Avinson Pinto RBI groundout, that's all the RidgeYaks would get from there.

The RidgeYaks and Warbirds will conclude their six-game set tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Left-hander Devin Futrell will get his first start of the season as the Yaks look to take five-of-six.

Game Notes:

Ty Hodge had his team-hitting third multi-hit game of the season, having picked up a hit in five of his last six games

Avinson Pinto picked up his second multi-hit game of the season

Right-hander Gilbel Galvan tossed his second consecutive scoreless outing

Kleyver Salazar homered for the first time this season

Christian Fouch took the loss in his second professional appearance, with it being the first time it came out of the bullpen







Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.