FredNats Drop Series Finale to Howlers, 5-2

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their third straight game on Sunday afternoon to Hill City, 5-2. With the loss, the FredNats lose their first series of the season, dropping their first six-game set four games to two.

In his second start as a pro, Landon Harmon churned out his best innings as a FredNat, throwing three scoreless and finishing one over the minimum. After passing things to the bullpen, Hill City opened the scoring with a two-run home run by Anthony Martinez in the fourth, making it 2-0.

After no-hitting Fredericksburg through the first five innings, Luke Dickerson got the FredNats offense rolling, hitting a solo home run over the left field fence which cut the lead to 2-1. The home run was Dickerson's first of the 2026 season. After stranding the tying run at second, however, Hill City responded, picking the run back up in the bottom of the six, taking a 3-1 lead to the seventh. Again, Fredericksburg would pull within one, as an RBI double from Yeremy Cabrera made it a 3-2 game. In the eighth, the FredNats failed to score, and Hill City promptly added to their lead, riding a bevy of free passes to two runs, taking the game to the ninth with the score 5-2, allowing Luke Fernandez to finish the six-out save.

The loss drops the FredNats to 5-4 on the season, their closest to the .500 mark since game two of the year. The FredNats return from the trip to host their first six game home series of the year, looking to stay unbeaten at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Delmarva Shorebirds. The series opening first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.







Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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