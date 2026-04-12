RidgeYaks Strike for 16 Runs in One-Sided Win over Wilson

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - Behind 16 runs, 14 hits and an 8-for-20 clip with runners in scoring position, the Salem RidgeYaks (7-2) closed their nine-game homestand with a 16-3 victory over the Wilson Warbirds (3-6) on Sunday afternoon from Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Devin Futrell set the tone early for Salem, as the left-hander delivered five innings of scoreless, hitless baseball. He issued a leadoff walk, then retired the next 15 batters in order.

While Futrell kept the Warbirds at bay, Salem's offense produced multiple runs in each inning from the second through the seventh.

In the second inning, Ilan Fernandez hit an RBI single to right field to score Stanley Tucker and make it 1-0.

A throwing error by catcher Yannic Walter allowed D'Angelo Ortiz to score from second, giving the RidgeYaks a 2-0 lead after two innings.

In the third, Andrew Opata stayed hot at the plate with an RBI single to left field to make it 3-0, and Anderson Fermin drove in Opata to extend the lead to 4-0.

Salem posted its first of two four-run innings in the fourth. Enddy Azocar singled to center field to score Ortiz, Luke Heyman added an RBI single, and Skylar King contributed a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0 after four innings.

The one-sided affair continued as the RidgeYaks added six more unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings.

Ortiz and Fernandez each recorded RBI groundouts in the fifth, while Opata, Fermin and Tucker drove in runs in the sixth.

Entering the seventh, Salem led 14-0. The RidgeYaks carried a no-hit bid into the inning before Pedro Ibarguen doubled to left field to break it up and put Wilson on the board.

Wilson scored three runs in the seventh, but Salem answered with two more in the bottom of the inning.

Luke Heyman capped the scoring with a home run to left field, his first professional homer, to make it 16-3.

Salem's offense surged Sunday, giving the RidgeYaks five wins in six games against Wilson during the week. The team finished its first homestand with 62 runs scored and seven total wins in nine games.

Futrell (2-0) earned the win in his first start of the season. Wilson's Carlos Carra (0-2) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits over three innings.

The RidgeYaks will hit the road for their first road trip of the season with a six-game series in Hickory, North Carolina, against the Hickory Crawdads beginning Tuesday, April 14 at 6 P.M. EST.

Game Notes:

- Salem's 16 runs matched its combined total from Games 2 through 5 of the series

- It marked the third time this season Salem has scored in double digits (April 3 vs. Delmarva; April 7 vs. Wilson)

- Salem's 62 runs lead the Carolina League and rank second in Single-A (behind the Lakeland Flying Tigers).

- Devin Futrell has thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to last season. Over his last seven starts, he is 4-1 with a 0.78 ERA, allowing three earned runs since August 1, 2025

- Seven RidgeYaks recorded hits, and eight players drove in runs

- The 16 runs are Salem's most in a home game since a 16-8 win over Fayetteville on July 13, 2021

- Salem entered play ranked 26th in Single-A in hitting with runners in scoring position (.210). The RidgeYaks went 8-for-20 Sunday, raising that average to .248 through nine games

- Through nine games, Salem's bullpen owns a 3.22 ERA, third-lowest in Single-A

- Andrew Opata, after going 0-for-7 on opening weekend, finished the series with Wilson hitting 8-for-14 (.571) with four extra-base hits, two RBIs and four stolen bases







Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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