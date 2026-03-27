Final Alternate Identity for 2026 Announced

Published on March 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers have announced their final alternate identity for the 2026 season, the Poison Apples.

The Poison Apple comes from American lore, where common thought was that the tomato was poisonous. Though some early states would grow tomatoes, it was not until Thomas Jefferson proved it was edible.

Jefferson, a Central Virginia native, is credited with having eaten a tomato in the face of concerned onlookers. Despite fears for his life, he proved the fruit to be tasteful and inspire a nation to face their fears.

The Howlers plan to wear the Poison Apple uniforms on several dedicated nights throughout the season.







Carolina League Stories from March 27, 2026

Final Alternate Identity for 2026 Announced - Hill City Howlers

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