Salem RidgeYaks Announce Partnership with New River Electrical Corporation

Published on March 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, VA - The Salem RidgeYaks and New River Electrical Corporation (NRE) expanded their partnership, reinforcing a shared commitment to community impact across the Roanoke and New River Valleys. As part of the agreement, NRE will serve as the presenting partner of the 3rd Base Picnic Pavilion at Carilion Clinic Field.

While NRE has long been a strong supporter of both the RidgeYaks and the surrounding community, this expanded partnership reflects a continued investment in initiatives that deliver measurable impact for local families.

"Expanding our partnership with the Salem RidgeYaks gives NRE another opportunity to invest in communities where we live and work," said John Vehmeier, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at NRE. "By sponsoring the 3rd base pavilion and supporting walks that benefit Habitat for Humanity, we're doing more than placing a logo in the ballpark; we're helping create meaningful change for local families. We're aligned in our commitment to showing up, contributing, and making a difference. This partnership reflects how we approach every community we serve-with ownership, accountability, and long-term commitment."

In addition to securing naming rights for the pavilion, NRE and the RidgeYaks are launching the Walks for Humanity Campaign for the inaugural season. For every RidgeYaks walk this season, New River Electrical will donate $25 to Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, each walk-off win at Carilion Clinic Field will generate a $100 donation.

"We are grateful for our continued partnership with NRE and their support of Habitat for Humanity," said General Manager Allen Lawrence. "This initiative perfectly captures what our inaugural season is all about-bringing the community together and making a real difference. We're excited to see the impact we can create both on and off the field."

Through this expanded partnership, both organizations are aligned in their commitment to strengthening the communities they serve. NRE operates at scale across the country and partnership like this reflect how the company invests locally in the communities it serves. Opening Day 2026 is set for April 2 as the RidgeYaks host the Delmarva Shorebirds.







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