FredNats Score Eight Late in Wild Series-Tying Win

Published on April 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals powered through a manager ejection, scoring eight late runs in a wild game four to win and even the series, taking Friday night's game 14-4 on Friday night. After arguing an interference call at home, FredNat manager Chris O'Neill was ejected in the seventh inning, his first early exit of his career.

After two early runs were scratched across against Landon Harmon in the start, he settled in to finish his outing with two scoreless frames, where the FredNat offense came alive. Nick Peoples and Eli Willits hit singles in the third, and were brought in on a Yeremy Cabrera home run to give the FredNats their first lead in the third. In the fourth, for the second time in the series, the FredNats hit back to back home runs, with Jack Moroknek and Nick Peoples sending balls over the fence against starter Madinson Frias.

With a 5-2 lead headed to the fifth, the teams traded runs, before Salem grabbed a run in the sixth to cut the lead to 6-4. In the seventh, Chris O'Neill's ejection occurred and the FredNats went quietly, but Jared Beck delivered a scoreless inning out of the bullpen to keep the FredNats in front. Afterward, Ethan Walker, previously at the minimum through 3.0 IP, walked the first four FredNats in the eighth, spiraling into an inning which saw five runs score on no hits. In the ninth, the FredNats got a leadoff homer to straightaway center from Jacob Walsh, with Nick Hollifield just missing out on another back to back, hitting a ball off the top of the wall for a double. Ultimately, three total runs scored in the ninth, before Cesar Rojas shut the door with two strikeouts in the bottom half to secure a 14-4 victory.

With the win, the FredNats improved to 5-2 following losses this season, and tied the series with Salem 2-2. The six game set continues Saturday night, with RHP Carson Fischer starting for Fredericksburg against RHP Jose Bello. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.







Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.