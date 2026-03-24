New Voice of the Pelicans for the 2026 Season

Published on March 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have announced that Joey Robertson has been named the new broadcaster for the club. Robertson's voice can be heard on broadcasts of all Pelicans home games via MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live™, Marquee Sports Network, and audio streaming. In addition to broadcasting games, he will coordinate media opportunities with players and coaches.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Pelicans organization," Robertson said. "It's a huge honor to join the long list of high-caliber broadcasters that have come before me. I am thrilled to continue bringing great coverage of Pelicans baseball to the area. I can't wait to tell the stories of future Chicago Cubs to our amazing fans. It doesn't get any better than calling baseball by the beach."

Robertson, 25, spent the 2025 season as the Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Previously, Robertson served as the Communications Assistant for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins. During his time in Jacksonville, he worked under former Myrtle Beach Pelicans Broadcaster Scott Kornberg ('15-18). The Roanoke, Va. native graduated from Virginia Tech in 2023, earning his Bachelor of Arts in Sports Media & Analytics and a minor in Organizational Leadership. While there, he provided play-by-play for various Virginia Tech Hokies athletic events as a member of 3304 Sports, the student-run radio broadcast group.

"We're excited to have Joey join the team," stated Pelicans General Manager Kristin Call. "He's a talented young broadcaster and we're thrilled that he's chosen to take the next step of his career in Myrtle Beach."

The Pelicans' 2026 season will begin on the road in Charleston on April 2. The home opener is set for April 14th against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now including single game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single game tickets is also available for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single game tickets for 2026, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets. For more information or to purchase a season membership for the 2026 season visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-918-6000, or stop by the Front Office.







Carolina League Stories from March 24, 2026

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