Fireflies Unveil 10th Anniversary Promotional Calendar

Published on March 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced their promotional schedule for their historic 10th anniversary season beginning April 7 at Segra Park. The club has stuffed its 66 home games with enticing giveaways, fan favorite theme nights and affordable food and beverage deals.

Coming off its first-ever playoff appearance and Carolina League South Division Championship, the 2026 season will feature 14 fireworks shows, a historic celebration of USA's 250th birthday, the return of the Capital City Bombers and highly anticipated visits from Ed's Dinosaurs and a return from Zooperstars. The team will also feature nights celebrating Star Wars, Harry Potter, Margaritaville, Grateful Dead and even Super Villains.

Everything starts Tuesday, April 7 for opening night, which includes a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Service Experts. Opening Weekend starts April 10 with Neon Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Come decked out for the neon and navy and the first 1,000 in attendance will receive a 2025 Carolina League South Division Championship neon rally towel. Saturday, April 11, the Fireflies celebrate retro video games with 8-Bit Baseball Bash Night presented by Whataburger. Level up on your way to victory with the Fireflies and stick around after for a dazzling fireworks display.

The Fireflies will cap-off April by celebrating a milestone with a 10th anniversary season lapel pin giveaway Friday, April 24. Princesses and Pirates Night presented by SC DSS follows on Saturday, April 25 and Mason's Birthday Party on Kids Sunday Funday April 26. The week will also include USC Night with a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin Thursday, April 23.

Come to Segra Park for two prime giveaways in the month of May. The first is a kid's hard hat for Touch-A-Truck Night presented by E.F. Martin Heating & Cooling on Friday, May 15. The second is the team's annual Hawaiian Shirt giveaway for Margaritaville Night presented by the SC Education Lottery Friday, May 29.

The month also contains Star Wars Night, presented by OB One Communications Saturday, May 16. The Fireflies will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that fans can win at an in-game auction, the night will end with a themed fireworks show and the team will randomly award tickets to see The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters. May also has Super Villain Night Saturday, May 30. Fans can take a walk on the dark side with a villain-themed night that ends with a booming fireworks display. Columbia finishes May with their annual Negro League Celebration. The Negro Baseball Hall of Fame Traveling Exhibit will make a stop at Segra Park along with an appearance from Sean Gibson. Sean is the great grandson of Negro League and all-time pro baseball legend and Hall of Famer Josh Gibson.

Columbia has a single home series during June, which will be the club's annual Copa de la Diversion presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. Join in as the Fireflies transform into Los Chicharrónes de Columbia to celebrate our LatinX culture in baseball and the Midlands. Friday, June 12, the club will have a soccer scarf giveaway for the first 1,000 as part of Futbol Fiesta in conjunction with the start of the World Cup. The Fireflies will then honor those who have fought or are fighting pediatric cancer Saturday, June 13 for Pediatric Cancer Night.

The Fireflies kick-off the month of July with 11 home games over 12 days. That includes a historic July 4th Weekend Celebration presented by SC 250. Each night from July 3-5 the Fireflies will have fireworks and the Midlands will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the national pastime.

Thursday, July 9, the Fireflies are hosting the ultimate Throwback Thursday by sending concessions prices back to the 90s with $0.25 hot dogs and $1.50 12 oz Budweiser cans. The night prefaces a throwback to 90s baseball at Segra Park that'll take place that weekend.

From July 10-12, the Fireflies honor the rich history of Columbia professional baseball with Capital City Bombers Celebration presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Head to Segra Park for a modern take on a nostalgic part of the Midland's summers of the late 90s and early 2000s. Friday July 10, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a special Bobble Plane figurine. Saturday night the club will have fireworks and Sunday we'll pay tribute to classic baseball with a 1:05 day game.

The Fireflies aren't done celebrating the holidays. After gearing up for a mystery on True Crime Mystery Night July 23, its Christmas in July at Segra Park featuring an ugly sweater jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 people in attendance July 24. The club will bring back Dino Night starring Ed's Dinosaurs Live as they get prehistoric July 25. Kids can interact with Ed's dinosaurs that come to life at the ballpark and the team will have a fireworks show after the game. Then the team will wrap up the homestand July 26 with Women in Sports Night. We'll pay tribute to our favorite women who work and play sports and set an example for the next generation of trailblazers.

August is the final month of games for Columbia and it has some of the most demanded theme nights returning to Segra Park. Harry Potter Night swishes into Segra Park Saturday, August 29. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Magical Mason, Harry Potter-themed bobblehead, and everyone can stick around for post-game fireworks. August 22 will also be the annual Faith & Family Night presented by Scout Motors. The night features a pre-game Sam Wesley Concert, a performance from the ZOOperStars! during the game and a post-game fireworks show after.

The Fireflies are rolling out some new theme nights at Segra Park in August. Friday, August 7, the team is hosting a "Block Party", with a giveaway of a a Mason building block set presented by Founders Federal Credit Union. The team will also celebrate a Jeopardy faux pas with Synchronized Hippo Night, Thursday, August 20. The team will wear a special jersey for the night that will be auctioned off after the game. Finally, this year the Fireflies are encouraging shiny teeth with Floss Like a Boss Night featuring a Mason toothbrush holder giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance Friday, August 28. Then we'll end the year with Fan Appreciation Night Sunday, August 30 with nine innings of winning for those in attendance.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.







Carolina League Stories from March 24, 2026

Fireflies Unveil 10th Anniversary Promotional Calendar - Columbia Fireflies

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