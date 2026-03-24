Orioles Announce Shorebirds' Break Camp Roster

Published on March 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the break camp roster for 2026. The initial roster includes:

Right-Handed Pitchers (12): Luis Beltrán, Denton Biller, Adrián Delgado, Brandon Downer, Adrian Heredia, Todd Kniebbe, Kiefer Lord, Esteban Mejia, Keeler Morfe, Brayan Orrantia, Christian Rodriguez, Isaac Silva.

Left-Handed Pitchers (4): Deivy Cruz, Kailen Hamson, Juan Rojas, Braeden Sloan.

Catchers (2): Andrés Nolaya, Juan Ortega.

Infielders (8): Luis Almeyda, Edwin Amparo, Félix Amparo, Junior Aybar, Maikol Hernández, Cobb Hightower, DJ Layton, Joshua Liranzo.

Outfielders (2): Jordan Sanchez, Braylon Whitaker.

Of the 28 players on the preliminary roster, 18 appeared in at least one game for the Shorebirds last season. 15 were signed as international free agents, and nine were drafted by the Orioles.

There are two Top-30 prospects for Baltimore on the Delmarva break-camp roster, led by RHP Esteban Mejia, ranked No. 8 by MLB.com. Mejia debuted for the Shorebirds on August 3 last season and made three starts for Delmarva during the final stretch. He enters 2026 as the third-best pitching prospect in the Orioles' organization and was a Postseason All-Star for the FCL Orioles in 2025.

Outfielder Jordan Sanchez is another Top-30 prospect on the Shorebirds, ranking as Baltimore's 18th best prospect. Sanchez played only four games with Delmarva in 2025, but he made a quick impact by hitting two home runs in the final game of the regular season on September 6 against Lynchburg. He was the only Shorebird to hit two home runs in a game in 2025. Sanchez was named the Most Valuable Player in the Florida Complex League last season, posting a .293 batting average with 5 home runs, 45 RBIs, 24 extra-base hits, and an OPS of .950 across 54 games.

It's an exciting time when we get a look at our initial roster," said Shorebirds' General Manager Chris Bitters. "With our upcoming Spring Training Exhibition Series against Chesapeake this weekend, it will be a great opportunity for our fans to see our players compete against several who formerly wore a Shorebirds' uniform."

This group of Shorebirds will take the field for the first time on Friday, March 27, at 6:05 PM and Sunday, March 29, at 2:05 PM at Perdue Stadium against the Orioles' Double-A affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox. The 2026 regular season starts Thursday, April 2, with Delmarva opening a three-game series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Boston Red Sox) on the road. The Shorebirds will play their first regular season game at Perdue Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, at 7:05 PM versus the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves).







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