Carico's Two Hits Lifts Pelicans over Shorebirds

Published on June 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALISBURY, MD. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (26-37) took game two of their roadtrip against the Delmarva Shorebirds (23-42) 8-6 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Wednesday night.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the second. Michael Carico laced a leadoff single as part of his two hit night. A groundout by Derniche Valdez moved Carico to second. After a flyout advanced him to third, Carico scored on an RBI single from Geuri Lubo to give the Birds an early 1-0 lead. Then Edward Vargas reached base via a beanball. The next batter Alexey Lumpuy ripped an RBI single to increase the score to 2-0. On the following play, Lumpuy stole second which prompted an errant throw, allowing Vargas to score to make the game 3-0. Once Lumpuy stole third base, Alexis Hernandez cracked an RBI double to bring home Lumpuy which gave the Birds a 4-0 cushion. Then Eli Lovich singled home Hernandez to give the Pelicans a 5-0 lead.

The Pelicans stretched their lead in the top of the third. Carico and Valdez roped a singles to start the inning. After both runners moved into scoring positon on a groundout, Vargas cracked a two-run single to give Myrtle Beach a 7-0 lead.

Delmarva retaliated in the bottom of the fourth. DJ Layton drew a leadoff walk and then moved to second on a single by Joshua Liranzo. Next a sac bunt moved both runners into scoring position. The next batter Andrés Nolaya reached on a throwing error that scored Layton to cut the deficit 7-1.

The Shorebirds hung three more runs up in the seventh. Miguel Rodriguez, Jose Perez, and Braylon Whitaker were walked to load the bases. The next batter Jaiden Lo Re worked a walk to score Rodriguez which made it a 7-2 ballgame. After Layton was plunked to bring in Perez for another run, Liranzo hit a sac fly which scored Whitaker to bring the Shorebirds within three runs 7-4.

Myrtle Beach added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Lumpuy walked and then swiped second. After Hernandez drew a walk, Lovich reached on a fielding error to bring home Lumpuy which brought the lead to 8-4.

Delmarva tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Perez was beaned and then moved to third on a double from Whitaker to start the inning. A batter later, Lo Re smacked a two-run double to bring the Shorebirds to within two runs but that was all they could muster.

RHP Riely Hunsaker (1-2, 5.94 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. LHP Stephen Still (0-1, 3.92) was tagged with the loss for the Shorebirds. RHP Jhon Rosario (S,1) received the save for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will continue their roadtrip against the Shorebirds (Single-A Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday, June 18 with First pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. LHP Hayden Frank (3-3, 3.76) starts on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Christian Rodriguez (3-3, 3.43) gets the nod for the Shorebirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2026

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