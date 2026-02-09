AU Investor Kevin Durant Welcomes AUSL Athletes at Houston Rockets Game

Players Alyssa Denham, Bri Ellis, Tori Vidales, and Sam Landry all grew up playing softball in the Houston area and are now pros in the AUSL. Another connection at the game was Kevin Durant, who is an investor in Athletes Unlimited and the league.

The 18-year veteran is a two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP and a 16-time NBA All-Star. He has won four NBA scoring titles, the NBA Most Valuable Player Award, and the Rookie of the Year Award. Durant is a long-time representative of Team USA, winning four Olympic Gold medals.

Off the court, Durant is co-founder and president of Thirty Five Ventures. Founded in 2017, Thirty Five Ventures incorporates the duo's existing business entities, including Durant's personal brand/marketing portfolio and on-court contracts; their diverse investment portfolio; the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation; and the multi-channel sports business network The Boardroom, distributed in partnership with ESPN.







