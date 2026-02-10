UPSHOT Showcase Announced

Jacksonville, Fla. -- A new chapter in women's professional basketball begins on March 1, 2026, as The UPSHOT League hosts its first open tryout for female athletes pursuing a professional pathway. The Hoops Showcase will take place from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Novant Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A second open tryout is scheduled for March 15 in Jacksonville, Florida, at FSCJ South Campus, also from 1:00-4:00 p.m. These open tryouts mark the first official step for players as the league prepares for its inaugural season.

The UPSHOT League is a newly formed women's professional basketball league built on the pillars of opportunity and community, with a mission to uplift players, fans, and the cities it serves. The league will debut with four founding teams: the Jacksonville Waves, Charlotte Crown, Greensboro Groove, and Savannah Steel, with additional market opportunities to follow.

Led by Commissioner Donna Orender, former President of the WNBA, The UPSHOT League brings elite leadership and a bold vision to the women's sports landscape. Orender co-founded the league with Andy Kaufmann, founder of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, combining deep experience in professional sports, community development, and innovative fan engagement.

"These tryouts represent more than roster spots -- they represent real opportunity," said Orender. "The UPSHOT League is committed to creating a professional platform where women athletes are valued, supported, and connected to their communities in meaningful ways. These women will be new heroes in new cities."

Tryouts in each market will give aspiring professional players who have exhausted their college eligibility the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of league executives and coaching staffs as teams begin assembling rosters for the season, which tips off May 15. Final rosters will be announced May 9.

Players may pre-register for tryouts at www.upshotleague.com.

With a focus on uplifting people and strengthening the cities it calls home, The UPSHOT League aims to be a powerful force in the continued growth of women's professional basketball. The league's community-first model emphasizes player development, local engagement, and creating meaningful pathways both on and off the court.

