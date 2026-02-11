MLR, USRPA Reach Historic Collective Bargaining Agreement for American Rugby

Major League Rugby (MLR) and the United States Rugby Players Association (USRPA) have signed a landmark agreement ratifying the first-ever collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in American rugby history. Crafted after extensive negotiations between the two sides, the CBA brings stability to professional rugby in the U.S. and opens new doors for the sport in advance of the 2031 Rugby World Cup coming to North America.

The new CBA is a proud testament to the shared vision between MLR and USRPA, focusing on elevating the standards for all players while building on a strong foundation to support the growth of the league. The two sides worked closely together to identify common ground in crafting a comprehensive agreement that delivers a responsible, yet expansive framework of support for all.

"Make no mistake - this is a momentous achievement for the sport in the U.S., as reaching the first CBA for American rugby provides clarity heading into the 2026 season and demonstrates a commitment to finding common ground as MLR seeks to grow the game in the U.S.," said Graeme Bradbury, co-president of MLR. "This is a historic agreement for American rugby, signaling a recognition by all parties that we're best when we work together, collaborate together and grow together. The league is ready to deliver another year of thrilling rugby action for our passionate fans."

The agreement builds on the existing support for MLR players through a series of strategic enhancements, while also delivering needed financial stability for all parties that will enable the league to grow in the coming years.

"This CBA is about creating stability so players can focus on performing at the highest level," said Chris Mattina, Executive Director of the USRPA. "Our players are deeply committed to the success of the league, and this agreement shows meaningful protections can be achieved through good-faith bargaining."

The new CBA represents a celebration of the sport in the U.S., putting in place various standards that will benefit both MLR and its players as the attention shifts to the upcoming season.

This represents the latest step by MLR to create a better working environment for its players. In 2024, the league launched an innovative partnership with Onrise to provide mental wellness support for players, staff and officials. It also collaborated with World Rugby on a trial for an LED mouthguard to prevent concussions prior to its deployment at the Women's Rugby World Cup.







