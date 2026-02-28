Academy Sets New Milestone with Four Players Called to Youth National Teams for World Cup Qualifiers

Published on February 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC Academy is proud to announce that four academy players have earned call-ups to their respective youth national teams for the upcoming CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Qualifiers. This international window marks the highest number of national team selections in the academy's short history, underscoring the rapid growth and competitive standard of Miami FC's player development pathway.

Leading the group is Brandon Bent, who has been called into the Jamaica U-20 national team. Bent made 16 appearances with the Miami FC first team last season and has already started the first two matches of the qualifying campaign at left back, continuing his impressive progression at the international level.

Armando Grullón, a key contributor for the Miami FC Under-20 squad, has been selected to represent the Dominican Republic U-20 national team. His call-up reflects his consistent performances and leadership within the club, which has earned him training opportunity and evaluations with the first team this season.

From the Under-19 group, Anthony Desrois has been named to the Haiti U-20 national team, while Gavin Gonsalves will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the U-20 level.

These selections continue a growing tradition of Miami FC Academy players earning international recognition. In previous cycles, academy players have received youth national team call-ups from Colombia, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

This milestone comes shortly after the club announced that three academy players have signed academy contracts ahead of the 2026 season, further highlighting Miami FC's commitment to developing homegrown talent and creating clear pathways to the professional and international game.

For more information on Miami FC Academy and its player development programs, visit miamifc.com.







